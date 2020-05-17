DANIEL HOWARD TOOMEY Daniel Howard Toomey passed on May 7, 2020. He was born on Aug. 19, 1925 in Billings, Montana. He was raised in New Castle, Wyoming. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy from 1943-1946 on a merchant ship, Liberty, in the South Pacific during world war 2. On Dec. 24, 1946, he married the love of his life, Joy Erlandson. He attended Vanport College and later graduated from Oregon State. Upon graduation in 1950, he worked for JC Penny in Portland, Oregon and retired in 1977 in Oroville, CA. He later worked part time for the Enterprise-Record in Oroville. He later worked for Fred Meyer in Chico until closed. He was an avid golfer, bridge player and gardener. And there wasn't a Suduko puzzle he couldn't solve quickly! Daniel and Joy (who preceded him in death in Oct 2015) were married over 69 years! He is survived by 2 daughters: Wendy Toomey-Denevi and Karolyn Norris. He has 2 grandsons: Dan and Tom Norris as well as 2 great grandchildren: Abigail and Ian Norris. There will be no services and any donations would be welcome to Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. or to the Alzheimer Assoc.



