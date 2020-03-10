|
|
DANIEL JEFFERS Daniel Paul Jeffers, whose career as a certified public accountant in Chico spanned more than four decades, died March 5 at his home in Henderson, Nevada. He was 80. Jeffers was a soft-spoken man known for his kindness and integrity. He loved nature, fine dining, and traveling with his family and close friends. After retiring from the tax business, Jeffers developed a passion for electric bicycles. He operated Red Mountain Green Cycle with his wife and son in Boulder City, Nevada, and Chico for several years before closing it in 2017. It was the first business devoted exclusively to e-bikes in both communities. Jeffers and his wife, Jane, moved to Nevada in June 2018 to live with their daughter Carri Geer Thevenot and her family. The youngest of three children, Jeffers was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa. The family later moved to California and eventually settled in Willows, where the young Danny could be found hunting, fishing and collecting stamps. He graduated in 1957 from Glenn County High School in Willows, where he excelled in multiple sports. Jeffers married his first wife, Caroline Porter, in 1959. They lived in Chico, and together they had a daughter, Dawn. Jeffers received his bachelor's degree from what was then called Chico State College in 1963. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he wed Jane Geer in 1976. He helped raise her two daughters, Shelli ("Jan") and Carri, and together they had a son, Timothy. Over the years, Jeffers enjoyed tying flies for fishing, playing tennis, golfing and taking his family on numerous vacations throughout the U.S. He particularly enjoyed visits to the California and Oregon coast, and he had fond memories of kidnapping his dear friend Paul Oxley for birthday trips. He frequently found peace at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge. At his 60th birthday celebration in Chico, he borrowed from his favorite Navajo saying when he told friends and relatives in attendance: "I am truly surrounded in beauty. You make my life complete." In November, family members gathered at his Nevada home to celebrate his 80th birthday. He had one wish, chocolate cake, which was fulfilled. In late February, he met his newest great-granddaughter, 7-month old Peyton. His parents, Minnie and Roy, and brother, Gene, died previously. He is survived by his wife, Jane; his sister, JoAnne (Ron) Stout of Chico; three daughters, Dawn (Mike) Mason of Orland, Shelli Geer (Alan Chew) of Belmont, and Carri Geer (Roy) Thevenot of Henderson, Nevada; a son, Tim (Morgan Iversen) of Penacook, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) Mason of Redding, Zachary (Alison) Mason of Chico, Kendra and Kekoa Chew of Belmont, Casey (Jack Ducato), Camille and Lidia Thevenot of Henderson, Nevada, and Ian Jeffers (Faith Fodor) of Chico; and three great-granddaughters, Presley and Piper Mason and Peyton Jeffers, all of Chico, with a fourth on the way. Friends and family are invited to gather at 1 p.m. on April 10 at the wildlife refuge near Willows. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health by the following options: 888 W. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106; www.KeepMemoryAlive.org (click on "donate now"); or 702-263-9797. Thank you, and please indicate that the donation is in memory of Dan Jeffers, who was treated there for Parkinson's disease.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 10, 2020