DANIEL MCNAIR Daniel Syms McNair passed away on July 18, 2019 after a brief illness at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California. He was born August 20, 1921, in Frank, Alberta, Canada. He moved to Durham, California with his parents, Eva and Reuben McNair in 1924. He attended Durham schools and was active in several sports and president of the high school student body. At nineteen, Dan enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He married his high school sweetheart Rosalind Taylor on April 11, 1942. He served his country for five years including two years on several islands in the South Pacific as Chief Armorer of the 82nd Squadron. Dan worked with his father in the dairy business until the 1960's at which time he started his own company under the name McNair Nut Harvester. He retired in his early 50's. He enjoy traveling around the United States in his motor home with his wife, time with his children and grandchildren. He was a Christian and was active in churches in the Chico area. Dan is survived by his wife Rosalind, his daughters Margaret Foos and Marilyn Wickland, his grandchildren Logan Callison, Becky Callison, Joshua Wickland (Libby), John A Wickland IV, Stacia Wickland Morrison (Patrick), and great grandchildren Henry and William Wickland, and Dillon Sims. He is also survived by nieces and nephews here and in Canada. Dan was laid to rest in a private graveside ceremony with his immediate family. A celebration of his life will follow at a later date. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from July 21 to July 22, 2019