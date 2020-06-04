DANNIE ORVILLE GARRISON 1941 - 2020 Dannie Orville Garrison, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Chico, California. Born March 22, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan, the 2nd of 3 children born to Orville Creed Garrison and Margret Jane Knott. His childhood was difficult due to his parents having medical problems. He graduated from Clovis High School. He served in the United States Army in communications under a general. He moved to Chico in 1964. He worked for Oroweat Bread Company for over 30 years. He graduated from California State University Chico with a bachelor's in psychology in 1990. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dan worked hard all his life to provide for his family. His family was never in want materially or for time with Dan. He never seemed to need time for himself or even to sleep. He was always giving. Dan was a kind and gentle soul who quietly went around doing good. His happiest times were spent with is family and his service to others. He is preceded in death by his wife and eternal companion Sharon Lee Garrison. Survivors include his current wife Beverly of Utah; three sons, Mark (Kim) of Chico, Douglas (Melanie) with whom he came to live with in Chico for the last five years of his life, Jared (Cheri) of Orland; two daughters, Krista Seeley (Scott) of Victorville, and Bambi Knudsen (Marc) of OKC, Okla.; and 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. A viewing will be Friday, June 5th from 5pm to 8pm at Bruise Funeral Home in Chico.



