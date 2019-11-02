|
DANNY JARRETT The family of Danny Wayne Jarrett sadly announces his passing on October 25th, 2019. He was born February 15, 1963 in his hometown of Oroville, California. Danny's work history included Cornet Lumber, John Wright Automotive, Long Haul Trucking, B-Line Bus Service, and working the family business (Jarrett Auto Sales). Danny was full of life with his boisterous, outgoing personality that touched and will be missed by so many people that loved him. He enjoyed anything with a motor (mini-bikes, motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiling, and cars). His latest love of deep-sea diving. He had such a love of traveling and was blessed with many trips including, Maui, Oahu, Fiji Belize, and Cozumel. Danny is survived by his mother Barbara Jarrett two sisters Debbie Cunningham (Riley), Janet Bivens (Thomas), numerous nieces and nephews and Fiancee' Desiree Brown. Proceeded in death by his most prized love, Daughter Jennifer Jean and Father Corbit Jarrett. Graveside services will be held on Thursday Nov. 7th at 11:00, Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Scheer Memorial.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019