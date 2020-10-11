DARREL ARLO CRESSWELL Darrel Arlo Cresswell, 77, passed away suddenly on October 3rd in Chico, surrounded by his family. Darrel was born in Taft, California on October 24th, 1942 to Iona and Arlo Cresswell and grew up in Fillmore, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business. After graduation, Darrel spent several years in Agricultural Sales with a company in the Bay Area and served in the California National Guard. Darrel would start his own agricultural sales business and settle in Chico, California. Darrel was an accomplished business owner in Chico for over 35 years, businesses including Cressline Distributing and Klean Kanteen. Darrel's greatest joy and accomplishment was being a husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sister Carol Hartman; daughter and son and spouses Michelle and Chris Kalberer, Jeff and Danielle Cresswell; stepdaughter and spouse Kelly and Chris Winch; and stepdaughter Kate Renlund; and seven grandchildren: Finn, Madison, Savannah, Emily, Erik, Jackson, and Tayton. Darrel never met a stranger, bringing joy to everyone he met. His heart was too full of love. There are no arranged services at this time. To view online and leave condolences for the family, please go to NewtonBracewell.Com
