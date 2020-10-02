1/1
Darrell Bates
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARRELL BATES Darrell Bates, 75, passed away in Oroville, CA on September 14, 2020. He was born to Leonard and Leona Bates, who both preceded him in death. Darrell attended Chico State in 1965 and was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. After college, he moved to Oroville and worked as an electrician for the Department of Water Resources. In 1981, he joined his father in the rice farming business, ultimately taking over the farm, and retired in 2006. Darrell was a very loving and giving man, and had many hobbies to keep him busy in retirement. He loved building ATVs, collecting firearms, boating, riding motorcycles, "tinkering" in his shop, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Darrell enjoyed trips to Sand Mountain and San Diego. Despite becoming ill with dementia several years ago, Darrell never lost his sense of humor or his infectious smile. He was an extremely loving father and grandfather. Darrell is survived by his sister Meredith Bates, his children Jennifer Plank, Melissa Lisk, Rebecca Bates, and Hector Romero, and his grandchildren Cameron, Chloe, Chelsea, and Will.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved