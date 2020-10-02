DARRELL BATES Darrell Bates, 75, passed away in Oroville, CA on September 14, 2020. He was born to Leonard and Leona Bates, who both preceded him in death. Darrell attended Chico State in 1965 and was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. After college, he moved to Oroville and worked as an electrician for the Department of Water Resources. In 1981, he joined his father in the rice farming business, ultimately taking over the farm, and retired in 2006. Darrell was a very loving and giving man, and had many hobbies to keep him busy in retirement. He loved building ATVs, collecting firearms, boating, riding motorcycles, "tinkering" in his shop, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Darrell enjoyed trips to Sand Mountain and San Diego. Despite becoming ill with dementia several years ago, Darrell never lost his sense of humor or his infectious smile. He was an extremely loving father and grandfather. Darrell is survived by his sister Meredith Bates, his children Jennifer Plank, Melissa Lisk, Rebecca Bates, and Hector Romero, and his grandchildren Cameron, Chloe, Chelsea, and Will.



