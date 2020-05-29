Darrell F. Moralli
1943 - 2020
DARRELL F. MORALLI January 13, 1943- May 18, 2020 On May 18, 2020, God welcomed Darrell into his loving arms. Darrell was born on January 13th, 1943 to Frank and Lovila (Barlow) Moralli in Fort Bragg, CA. Raised in Manchester, CA, Darrell graduated from Point Arena High School in 1961. He made his home and raised his family in and around the Chico, CA and Orland, CA area. He was a car enthusiast especially classic cars and owned/ operated an auto sales and detailing business. In addition to his love for cars, he had an unending love for classic western movies and music from one his favorite artists, Elvis Presley. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lovila. Darrell is survived by his four children, Ron Moralli of Weatherford, TX; Dawn (Clint) Garman of Paradise, CA; Shawn (Shelley) Moralli of Corning, CA and Joe Moralli of Chico, CA. Also survived by his seven grandchildren Kaeli Moralli; Jeff Vining, Kim Bowden, and Ashley Garman; Heather, Johnathon, and Tanja Moralli; and eight great-grandchildren. Lastly, he leaves behind friend and companion Darlene Moralli, his devoted pet Manny, and many other loving family members and friends. Private family service to be held May 30th, 2020, graveside at Saint Aloysius Cemetery in Point Arena, CA. Celebration of Darrell's life to be held at a time and location to be determined.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
Private family service
