DARRELL WAYNE ROULLETT Born 11/16/56 to Clint Roullett and Mary Ellen Edwards in Oroville, CA. Left us on 2/22/19. Darrell lived life to the fullest, loved his family, friends, and the casinos. Darrell is survived by his other half Darleene, his daughter Danielle, son-in-law Mike; brothers Tony and Randy; sisters Coleene and Mandy; his step children Jen, Robert and Rachel; his grandchildren Natalie, Kyren, Hank, Lela, Peyton, Breyden, Amanda, Irie, Madison, Aria, Cambria, Kevin and Kara; his nephews Tony Jr., Riley, Kane, Timber, Jordan, Clint, Ryan, Greg, Mickey, and Richard; his nieces Serenity, Tanya, Chelsea, Jackie, Secret, and Lyric; and many friends. If love alone could have kept him alive, he would've lived forever. Please join us in celebrating his life on 3/3/19 @ 3pm @ the Logged Cabin @ Mooretown Rancheria.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 28, 2019