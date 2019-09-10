Home

Darren T. Wrinkle


1975 - 2019
DARREN T. WRINKLE Darren T. Wrinkle, 44 years old, passed away September 1st, in Bend, OR. Born and raised in Chico. He attended P. V. high and excelled in football, soccer, and track. He played football for Shasta College and set a record in # of field goals in a game. He entered the Navy and was stationed in Japan on the ship Curtis Wilbur. His employment after the service was as follows: Counselor for the Boys & Girls Club in Paradise, then moved to Medford and was a Counselor for the VA hospital, then moved to Bend and was a personal trainer. He was a devout Rams fan, loved auto racing, fishing, camping, cooking and hosting BBQs. He is survived by his partner Jen Nichols, mother Carolyn Wrinkle (Joe), dad Tom Wrinkle, sister Wendi Boselli (Bill), Uncle Jack and Aunt Carolyn Pendergrass and many other uncles, aunts, a niece, nephews and cousins. A tribute from his family is "Darren had a big heart and a great sense of humor. He will be truly missed by all family and friends." Funeral services will be held Sept. 13 at 10:00 am at Glen Oaks Cemetery, 11115 Midway, Chico. Reception at 11:30am at the Chico Women's Club, 592 E. 3rd St.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 10, 2019
