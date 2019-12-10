|
|
DARRIN REICHEL Darrin Thomas Reichel, was born 8/27/1969 in Seattle, Washington and went to be with the Lord on 11/22/2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after almost three years of courageously fighting his battle with cancer. Raised in Burlington, Washington, he attended Allen Elementary and Burlington-Edison High School. Some of Darrin's fondest memories were of his young years on the family farm. In 1989, the family moved to Chico, California. He attended Butte College Law Enforcement Academy, and upon graduation joined the Chico Police Department. In 1990, Darrin was hired as a Reserve Police Officer and in 1992, was hired on full time. Darrin retired from the Chico Police Department in March, 2014, due to an on-the-job injury. Darrin was devoted to God, family, country and the thin blue line. He found joy in lighting up the neighborhood with the ever-changing color of lights for the different holidays. He had a love and passion for working outdoors and physical fitness. He was an avid road cyclist and was involved in the local bike community. In 2003, Darrin met his wife, Kelly. They were married in Maui, Hawaii in 2010. Darrin is survived by his wife Kelly, parents Fred and Bev Reichel, brother Eric Reichel, sisters Carla Reichel and Allison Caya. A service will be held at Neighborhood Church in Chico on Saturday, December 14th at 12 o'clock. In lieu of flowers please donate to Northern California Concerns of Police Survivors at Norcalcops.org
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 10, 2019