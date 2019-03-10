DARWYN E. MEYER Darwyn "Dar" E. Meyer passed away Feb 18, 2019 in Chico, CA. He was born Oct 2, 1938 To Harold and Ruth Meyer of Charles City, IA. Dar graduated from Charles City High School in 1957. He then graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, IA in 1961. He served two years in the Army at Colorado Springs, CO and after that he attended Chico State University earning his Master's degree. He married Wanda Mae Yockey (deceased) in Willows, CA. He later married Sue Kline Ramsey of Chico. He spent 44 years as a financial advisor, retiring in Feb 2010. He worked at Paine Webber, UBS and Stifel serving many clients and friends. He was a Rotarian for 44 years, an Elk member, traveling with the RV group, and was a SIRS member. He was a Boy Scout leader and took his troop to climb Mt. Shasta. As a young elementary student he developed a love for geography and the urge to travel, which he did, traveling to 50 states and 54 countries. He was an avid golfer and in his words, "not a very good one." But he loved the game, spending many happy hours with his golfing buddies. His bucket list and his last trip was to cruise through the Panama Canal, which enthralled him. He leaves behind his daughters, Allison and Ann; sister, Betty; nieces and nephews and stepchildren; his partner Dora and her family; co-workers at Stifel and Fergus and Co. Thank yous go to the staff at Amber Grove Place, Butte Home Health and Hospice, and his Dr. and staff of 30 years for their excellent care and support. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, located at 2341 Floral Ave, Chico, CA 95926. At Dar's request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jesus Center, Torres Shelter, or Chico Meals on Wheels. To view obit online and leave condolences for the family, please go to www.NBCFH.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary