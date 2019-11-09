|
DAVE GRIMES A graveside service will be held for Dave M. Grimes, 72 of Chico, on Saturday, November 16 at 1 p.m. at Chico Cemetery. He passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Enloe Hospital from complications of a massive stroke. Dave became a firefighter while stationed at Ft. Lewis Army Base in 1968. In 1972 Dave and Janet moved to Chico where Dave became a firefighter with the City of Chico. During his 34 year career with Chico Fire Department he was the department historian, was member of the Technical Rescue Teams and started the Chico Fire Museum procuring most of the equipment, engines and trucks. Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Grimes of Chico; two daughters, Shellie (Bryan) Croft of Lincoln City, OR and Debra Pendlebury of Sherwood, OR; one sister, Nancy Cazares of Fremont, CA; four grandchildren Renee, Jake, Lily and Ruby all of Oregon. Donations may be made in his memory to a charity to support Camp Fire victims. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 9, 2019