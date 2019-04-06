Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Stephens


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dave Stephens Obituary
DAVE STEPHENS David Lee Stephens, 77, our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away from complications of a stroke on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Dave was born February 12th, 1942, in Bakersfield, CA, but was a long time resident of Maxwell and Chico. He is survived by his sister, Francis, brothers, James and Dennis (Dora), many nieces and nephews, his wife Nell, his son Danny (Jerilynn), his daughter-in-law, Laura, his grandchildren, Ashley (Rex), Taylor, Parker (Alyssa), Eli, and great-grandchildren Liam and Emery. Dave was preceded in death by his son David Jr. in 2015, whom he missed every day. We have faith that their reunion was precious. For the full obituary please go online to NewtonBracewell.com. In honor of Dave a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1450 East Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now