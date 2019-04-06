|
DAVE STEPHENS David Lee Stephens, 77, our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away from complications of a stroke on Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Dave was born February 12th, 1942, in Bakersfield, CA, but was a long time resident of Maxwell and Chico. He is survived by his sister, Francis, brothers, James and Dennis (Dora), many nieces and nephews, his wife Nell, his son Danny (Jerilynn), his daughter-in-law, Laura, his grandchildren, Ashley (Rex), Taylor, Parker (Alyssa), Eli, and great-grandchildren Liam and Emery. Dave was preceded in death by his son David Jr. in 2015, whom he missed every day. We have faith that their reunion was precious. For the full obituary please go online to NewtonBracewell.com. In honor of Dave a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 10:00 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1450 East Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 6, 2019