Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Bermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bermann


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bermann Obituary
DAVID BERMANN David Bermann (75), of Paradise passed away on March 15, 2020 in his home. Dave was born in Los Angeles to Arnold and Estelle on September 24, 1944. He went to school at North Hollywood High, followed by an enlistment in the US Air Force. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University, followed by master's degrees from SF State and Chico State University. He worked as a special education school administrator for Sutter, Butte, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin Counties for 32 years. He married Linda Kepley in July of 2013 in Paradise. He was involved in Congregation Beth Israel, Paradise Rotary, and Paradise Ridge Adventure Club. Dave was also an avid photographer, backpacker, and ham radio operator. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ellen. Dave is survived by wife Linda, children Joseph and Esther from a previous marriage to Miriam, daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren Hannah and Elijah, stepchildren Jeremy and Elizabeth Kepley, and niece Rami. A celebration of life will be held in June.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -