DAVID BERMANN David Bermann (75), of Paradise passed away on March 15, 2020 in his home. Dave was born in Los Angeles to Arnold and Estelle on September 24, 1944. He went to school at North Hollywood High, followed by an enlistment in the US Air Force. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University, followed by master's degrees from SF State and Chico State University. He worked as a special education school administrator for Sutter, Butte, Stanislaus, and San Joaquin Counties for 32 years. He married Linda Kepley in July of 2013 in Paradise. He was involved in Congregation Beth Israel, Paradise Rotary, and Paradise Ridge Adventure Club. Dave was also an avid photographer, backpacker, and ham radio operator. Dave is preceded in death by his parents and sister Ellen. Dave is survived by wife Linda, children Joseph and Esther from a previous marriage to Miriam, daughter-in-law Veronica, grandchildren Hannah and Elijah, stepchildren Jeremy and Elizabeth Kepley, and niece Rami. A celebration of life will be held in June.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2020