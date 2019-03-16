|
|
DAVID BROCKMEIER David Leo Brockmeier was born on August 19, 1925 in Marietta, Ohio. He passed away on March 10, 2019 in Chico, California. David was a proud World War II Marine Veteran, serving in Iwo Jima and Japan. He was a family man and worked for Bank of America for 40-years, earning the title of Vice President. David is survived by his wife, Phoebe, of 73-years; daughter, Kathy; grandchildren, Ben and Tyler Dryden and great-granddaughter, Emily Dryden. He was predeceased by daughter, Maureen. To share condolences with the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019