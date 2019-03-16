Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brockmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Brockmeier


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Brockmeier Obituary
DAVID BROCKMEIER David Leo Brockmeier was born on August 19, 1925 in Marietta, Ohio. He passed away on March 10, 2019 in Chico, California. David was a proud World War II Marine Veteran, serving in Iwo Jima and Japan. He was a family man and worked for Bank of America for 40-years, earning the title of Vice President. David is survived by his wife, Phoebe, of 73-years; daughter, Kathy; grandchildren, Ben and Tyler Dryden and great-granddaughter, Emily Dryden. He was predeceased by daughter, Maureen. To share condolences with the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now