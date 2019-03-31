DAVID BURDINE David Roy Burdine passed on March 3, 2019 and is no longer suffering from the complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born November 3, 1955 in Portland, Oregon. David spent his life loving unconditionally, caring for others deeply and living big and passionately in everything he did. He was a good man that lived a good life, a Godly life, and he shared that with those he knew. David's family left Portland when he was 6 years old and moved to Southern California. He graduated from Brea Olinda High School and then graduated from UC Santa Barbara. At the age of 22 he became an Elementary Teacher in Madera, CA. There he met and married his wife, Diana. They married on March 15, 1980 and loved each other for 39 wonderful years. In 1981 they had a daughter, Charise and then in 1983 their son Joshua was born. In 1985 they moved to Chico, CA. David taught in Chico and Paradise. He then moved into Administration and was a School Principal until he retired in January 2016. During his educational career, he touched the lives of thousands of children by his kind, caring, respectful grace. His students knew he loved and cared for them deeply and in turn they loved him back. David loved sports and excelled in everything he tried. His greatest love was volleyball. He spent over 50 years playing volleyball and loved it whether it was competitive or just for fun. His other passion was music and he was very gifted. He played the piano and guitar and just about any instrument put in front of him. He had a beautiful solo voice and he also directed choirs from the age of 17 until 4 months before he passed. He spent 30 wonderful years directing the Paradise United Methodist Church Choir. David is survived by his mother Esther, wife Diana, children Charise Bromley (husband Cody) and Joshua (wife Cassie), granddaughter Alexia, brothers Paul (wife Pam) and Allan, sisters Janine, Deanne and Rene (husband Joey) and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father Richard. David had many gifts he shared with everyone he met, but his greatest gift was the devoted, unconditional love he gave to his wife and two children. He was an incredible father. David was their teacher, mentor, coach and loving friend. He loved and cherished every minute he was their Dad. The Celebration of Life is open to all who want to honor this amazing man. It will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 2:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 285 E. 5th Street, Chico. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary