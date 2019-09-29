|
DAVID C. CURRY David Curry formerly of Paradise California passed away at the age of 87 years old after a brief illness. David and his wife had relocated to Chico, California after losing their home in the 2018 Campfire. David was born December 19, 1931 to Irwin Claude Curry and Ruth Hansen Curry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from North Division High School, class of 1950 and spent 2 years at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He joined the Army to fight in the Korean Conflict but after training in Kansas was sent to Germany with the occupation forces. He married Jeannie Brinkley and was the father to James (Gail) of Corydon, IN, Gary (Lisa) of Bend, OR and Debbie Russo of Eustis, FL In 1965 he left Wisconsin and moved to Santa Clara to help establish Chrysler Credit in California. He was an owner of Taco Bell near the University of Santa Clara and an automobile broker with Jay browns Dealership in San Jose. In 1978 he went to work in the Automobile Leasing Division of Central Bank and was assigned to the Denver office where he met his second wife, Linda. They shared 40 years together and he was a caring step-dad to Richard (Denise) of The Villages, FL, Ronald and Robert Jensen of Paradise and Kim Jensen of Fairfield, CA. He was Grandpa to 11, Great-Grandpa to 15 and Great-Great Grandpa to 1. He is survived by a sister, Carol Curry of Racine, WI and predeceased by brothers Phillip and Robert of Wisconsin. He was a life member of the American Legion, belonged to Elks Lodge #2026, Moose Lodge #2227, Sirs Branch 52 and the Gold Nugget Museum. Also important in his life were the Paradise Genealogical Society and the Ridge Runners Square Dance Club. He was a crew chief for the Paradise Parade of Flags for 17 years. A celebration of his life will be held on October 12, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Paradise, 6550 Skyway at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation to the or .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 29, 2019