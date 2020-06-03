DAVID JOHN PARKER David John Parker, 77, passed away peacefully at home on May 20th, 2020. He was born in Glendale, California on October 1st 1942. He is proceeded in death by his parents Jack and Margaret Parker. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen Parker and his 3 children, Jeffrey Parker, Nathan Parker, Ann Welch and his 6 grandchildren Alex, Emalie, Alicyn, Kaden, David II, and Autumn. He was drafted into the Army in 1964 and served his country in the Vietnam War. David and Kathleen moved to Chico, with their 3 children in 1992. They spent most of their weekends on Lake Oroville on his 36' cabin cruiser that he dearly loved. No memorial events are currently scheduled.



