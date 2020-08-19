DANIEL MICHAEL KENNEBECK Daniel Michael Kennebeck died at home on August 14, 2020. He was 73 years old. Daniel was born in Altadena, California on May 25, 1947. The firstborn child of Vernon Bernard and Carmen Mary, he moved with his siblings Mary Ann and Lawrence Paul to San Jose, California, where he started and supported his own family as an apprentice, journeyman, and master carpenter. Dan moved his family from the bay area to Grass Valley in 1977. He divorced, and arrived in Paradise, California in 1979, where he and Larry continued in the construction trade, building their own homes as well as Vern and "Kay's" retirement home, where family and friends incessantly gathered to enjoy the company of one another, break bread, shoot pool, and play cribbage. He was an avid and envied fisherman. Mr. Kennebeck was a son, a spouse, a brother, a father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife Teresa, brother Larry (Pam), sister Mary, uncle David (Izzy), son Greg, daughter Jennifer (Greg), grandchildren Kaylie, Emily and Cole, niece Cassady (Jose), former spouse Anita, and brothers-in-law John and Robert, niece Robin, nephew John Lee (Danielle), and great-nieces Scarlet and Shaela. He is pre-deceased by his parents, and his nephew Zachary. A celebration of life will follow interment at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Ramsey Funeral Home in Oroville is conducting final arrangements; details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions and volunteer efforts to reconstruction and recovery from the Camp Fire by offering time, monetary donations or durable goods to North Valley Community Foundation at https://www.nvcf.org/
or call (530) 891-1150.