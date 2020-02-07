|
DAVID OBERLIN Dr. David W. Oberlin of San Diego, CA passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio on May 29th 1929. David graduated from Sweetwater High School in Chula Vista CA in 1947 and attended Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, the freshman football and junior boxing teams. After graduating from Stanford University in 1951, David moved to Chicago, IL to attend Northwestern University School of Medicine and graduated in 1956. It was there he met and married Martha Logan in 1955. They enjoyed 47 years together until her death in February 2002. David served in the U.S. Army as an orthopedic surgeon for 10 years. After retiring from the Army as a Major, he moved his family to Chico, CA and settled into private practice as a partner in the Orthopedic Surgical Group for 35 years. He was a member of the Chico Rotary Club, the Butte-Glenn Medical Society, on staff at Enlo Hospital, and served on the U.C. Davis clinical staff for 12 years. He retired in July 2000 to care for his wife Martha. After her death, David moved to San Diego where he eventually settled into life in the Paradise Village Retirement Community. In 2009, David met Louise Branch and they married. Louise provided loving care for David in his final years. They remained active in their retirement community. David is survived by his wife Louise Branch Oberlin of San Diego, CA, son John Logan Oberlin (Laura) of Concord, NC, daughter Elizabeth Oberlin Olson (Tom) of Manhattan Beach, CA, son Benjamin Gans Oberlin, of Grass Valley CA, grandsons David Will Oberlin (Liz), David John Olson, Adam Oberlin and granddaughters Corrine Oberlin, Jenny Olson, and Mariah Oberlin. Preceding him in death were his wife Martha, parents Benjamin and Doris Oberlin, and sisters Melisa and Ruth. A celebration of life service was held for David on January 11th at Paradise Village Retirement Community in National City, CA
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 7, 2020