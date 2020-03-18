|
|
DAVID ORBEN SMITH David Orben Smith passed away Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at his home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, at the age of 93. Graveside services and celebration of David's life will be conducted at the Oroville Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Services will be conducted by Pastor John Craig of Clean Slate Community Church, Palermo, CA. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 18, 2020