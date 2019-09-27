|
|
DAVID WOMACK A graveside service will be held Monday September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oroville for David Newton Womack, 69 of Gridley. He passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019 in Live Oak. David was born on July 29, 1950 in Oroville, CA, to Walter and Luvonnie Womack. He was a lifelong resident of Butte County, having worked many years at Corning Molding and Red Top Rice Growers. He had a strong work ethic and was well liked by those that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers. He is survived by one son, David (Donna) Womack of Las Vegas, one daughter Stacy Womack of Las Vegas, three grandchildren Kayle Womack, Hanna Womack, Jordan Phonsby, five brothers, Gary, Harvey, Stanley, Larry, Francis Lynn, four sisters Maxine Brantley, Elizabeth Hammond, Nadine Womack-Miller, and Ruby Coleman. A visitation will be held on Sunday September 29 from 4 7 pm at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 27, 2019