DAVIDE AKIN A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 5 p.m. at Brusie Funeral Home for Davide Andrew Akin, 49 of Chico. Davide passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Enloe Hospital. He was born on December 2, 1970 in Gardena, CA to Timothy and Paulette Akin. Davide loved his children, grandchildren and the Oakland Raiders. He is survived by his mother, Paulette and Pops Twiggs; daughters, Aydria Akin-Moore, Nicolle Akin; son, Kris Akin; sister Jennifier Wakefield; two brothers, Christopher Akin and Jason Wooden-Akin; grandchildren Brandon and Brooklynn. He was preceded in death by his father Timothy Akin in 2010.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 14, 2020