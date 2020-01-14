Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Davide Akin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davide Akin


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Davide Akin Obituary
DAVIDE AKIN A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 5 p.m. at Brusie Funeral Home for Davide Andrew Akin, 49 of Chico. Davide passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Enloe Hospital. He was born on December 2, 1970 in Gardena, CA to Timothy and Paulette Akin. Davide loved his children, grandchildren and the Oakland Raiders. He is survived by his mother, Paulette and Pops Twiggs; daughters, Aydria Akin-Moore, Nicolle Akin; son, Kris Akin; sister Jennifier Wakefield; two brothers, Christopher Akin and Jason Wooden-Akin; grandchildren Brandon and Brooklynn. He was preceded in death by his father Timothy Akin in 2010.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Davide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -