|
|
DAYMON LEE HAMILTON April 23, 1938 September 2, 2019 Daymon Lee Hamilton passed away peacefully in Payson, Arizona at Hospice surrounded by his loving wife of 34 years, Karen Hamilton and granddaughter Ashleigh. He was born in Long Beach, California to Daymon and Kathryn Hamilton. He had five sisters, 1 preceding him in death. He had a large blended family and leaves his wife, 5 sons, 5 daughters, 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren who will miss him terribly After college Lee made the grocery business his career. He worked at Raleys Supermarket from 1972 until his retirement in 2003 serving in various positions in Northern Ca., Lake Tahoe, Golden Valley and Reno, Nevada, Antioch, Ca. and lastly in Chico, Ca. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks and Moose Lodges and served as Chaplin at the Elks Lodge singing at many events. Lee was active in his church always finding his ministry in singing. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, Board Member, Delegate, Junior High Teacher and Youth team leader. His treasured moments were his two trips to Israel with Karen, the Work & Witness teams and his singing in Nazareth at the Nazarene Church and the Nazarene Church in Haifa. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Goodyear, AZ.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 3, 2019