Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for Daymon Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daymon Lee Hamilton


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daymon Lee Hamilton Obituary
DAYMON LEE HAMILTON April 23, 1938 September 2, 2019 Daymon Lee Hamilton passed away peacefully in Payson, Arizona at Hospice surrounded by his loving wife of 34 years, Karen Hamilton and granddaughter Ashleigh. He was born in Long Beach, California to Daymon and Kathryn Hamilton. He had five sisters, 1 preceding him in death. He had a large blended family and leaves his wife, 5 sons, 5 daughters, 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren who will miss him terribly After college Lee made the grocery business his career. He worked at Raleys Supermarket from 1972 until his retirement in 2003 serving in various positions in Northern Ca., Lake Tahoe, Golden Valley and Reno, Nevada, Antioch, Ca. and lastly in Chico, Ca. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Elks and Moose Lodges and served as Chaplin at the Elks Lodge singing at many events. Lee was active in his church always finding his ministry in singing. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, Board Member, Delegate, Junior High Teacher and Youth team leader. His treasured moments were his two trips to Israel with Karen, the Work & Witness teams and his singing in Nazareth at the Nazarene Church and the Nazarene Church in Haifa. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Goodyear, AZ.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daymon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now