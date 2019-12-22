|
DEAN BRETNEY 7/7/1955 12/13/2019 Dean E. Bretney, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Chico, CA. Dean was born in Los Angeles, CA to Nancy and Jay Bretney. Dean graduated from Corning Union High School in 1973. He received a state scholarship to attend the four-year honors program at Santa Clara University. He enjoyed many sports and was on the Santa Clara rowing team. He then attended U.C. Davis School of Law. He left school for several years to help his parents with their Corning bookkeeping/tax business. In 1987, he joined the Matson and Isom Accounting Firm (now K. Coe Isom) in Chico, and never left. He enjoyed the challenging work and took great pride in doing an excellent job with honesty and integrity. Within a couple years Dean completed his law degree at U.C. Davis and became a tax attorney. In 1990, he met and married Joanne Shapiro. The family camped, hiked and enjoyed trips to Legoland, and many other adventures. Dean was an avid reader. He could be found quite often at the library and The Bookstore. Instilling the love of reading into his two sons was very important to him. He was also a music lover; Dean never went anywhere without his iPod. Dean was predeceased by his three younger brothers, Rod, Drew, and Lee. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Douglas and Alan; his parents, Jay and Nancy of Oceanside, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family. Memorial services will be held at Bidwell Presbyterian Church on a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the Bretney family asks that you consider a donation to: Butte Humane Society 2580 Fair St. Chico CA 95928, or UCSF Foundation-GBM Brain Tumor Research PO Box 45339 San Francisco CA 94145. To view online and leave condolences for the family please to go NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 22, 2019