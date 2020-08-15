DEAN BURNS Dean Ellsworth Burns was born in Aurora South Dakota to Lillian Margaret Eihlers and Charles Ellsworth Burns on March 14th, 1926. He was the 2nd of 2 boys. At the age of 16 he joined the Navy with his mother's consent. He wanted to join his older brother who was in the Army the year was 1943. He went to boot camp in San Diego and then on to Corpsmen training and was transferred to a Naval hospital and then to Camp Elliott with the Marine's boot camp. He served in the Pacific assigned to the 3rd corp Medical Battalion on Guadalcanal. In 1944 he was sent to the liberation of Guam. He was also involved in the invasion of Okinawa. Before being honorably discharged he spent two months in China. Having a medical background in the service a decision was made to attend Pasadena College pre-med for dentistry. Dean later made the decision to change his career and become an X-ray Tech; he was accepted into an internship in Glendale and ultimately was trained in the laboratory and received his state certification. He continued to work at the laboratory where he interned, and this became the best decision he ever made, because it led to meeting the love of his life Rita Helen Koly. Dean and Rita married in 1957 and had three children Cheryl, LeeNan and Dean Jr. In 1968 the couple decided to move North to a slower, safer place to raise their children and build their life together. The couple chose Chico and Dean began a long career at Mangrove Medical as an x-ray technician. Dean and Rita became interested in antiques and were able to travel across country, visit family and secure antiques in Michigan, South Dakota, and places in between. After their traveling days were over, they continued their business with a booth at 8th and Main Antiques. Dean is survived by his wife Rita, and his children Cheryl, LeeNan and Dean Jr. Sonin-law Steve and daughter-in-law Susan. 4 grandchildren, Christy, Bryan, Daniel, and Dustin. 2 great-grandchildren Megan and Chelsea, and one great-great grandchild Niko. Services will be announced at a later date. To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com
