Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Hegwer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Hegwer


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Hegwer Obituary
DEAN HEGWER On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Eddie Dean Hegwer loving husband and father passed away at the age of 75. Dean was born on December 15, 1943 in San Jose, CA to Edwin and Mary Hegwer. He graduated in 1962 from Willows High School. On March 15, 1964 he married Darlene June Brewer. They raised two children; Rachelle Gillespie and Todd Hegwer. Dean retired from California State University Chico. Dean had a passion for golfing and traveling. In Dean's younger years he was a member of the Chico 20/30 Club and is currently an active member of the Chico Elks Club. He was known for his humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. For service Information and to read the full Obituary, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.