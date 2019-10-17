|
DEAN HEGWER On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Eddie Dean Hegwer loving husband and father passed away at the age of 75. Dean was born on December 15, 1943 in San Jose, CA to Edwin and Mary Hegwer. He graduated in 1962 from Willows High School. On March 15, 1964 he married Darlene June Brewer. They raised two children; Rachelle Gillespie and Todd Hegwer. Dean retired from California State University Chico. Dean had a passion for golfing and traveling. In Dean's younger years he was a member of the Chico 20/30 Club and is currently an active member of the Chico Elks Club. He was known for his humor, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. For service Information and to read the full Obituary, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 17, 2019