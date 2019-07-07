DEAN MARKWOOD Dean Markwood, 48, surrounded by family and friends, died after a shockingly swift battle with pancreatic cancer on June 27, 2019. Dean was born on October 26, 1970 in Oregon, Ohio, he is survived by his wife Theresa; children Marley and Alida; brother Dennis Markwood of Phoenix, Arizona; and parents Larry and Linda Markwood of Toledo, Ohio. He was married to his wife Theresa Lawing Markwood in September of 1999 in his beloved community of Cohasset, California, where his children were born: his son Marley Markwood, 20 and his daughter Alida Markwood, 18. He shared his love wholeheartedly and unabashedly with them. Dean was athletic, creative, talented, funny and kind. He was an avid golfer and loved to share his passion for golf with his friends and family, he even scored a hole in one. Dean also had an untethered love for woodworking. He was greatly inspired by our local Sacramento Valley black walnut. He was milling his own black walnut slabs just weeks before he passed to make tables, cabinets and fine furniture. He had a love of life that was contagious and a way of connecting with people that made them feel special, loved and welcomed. He was known for giving big generous hugs, not handshakes. Dean's affectionate spirit, beautiful smile, and playful soul have shown us how to live life with passion and joy. Our hearts are heavy knowing Dean will be terribly missed by his huge family and community of loving friends. We know Dean would want us to celebrate his life, dance in his honor, tell a joke, share a laugh, drink a Pale Ale, and support his family in this difficult time. A celebration of his life will be held at the Cohasset Community Association on July 13, 2019 beginning at 4pm. Fare Thee Well Dean, Deano, Dean Dog! We love you forever!!! To read the full obituary and share your condolences, please go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 7, 2019