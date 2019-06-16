Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
DEBORA ENGEL Debora Ann Engel passed away peacefully under hospice care on June 7, 2019 after battling a brave fight with cancer and diabetes. Debbie was born July 20, 1957 in Castro Valley, CA and grew up in Durham, CA. Debbie resided in Chico and worked at Lifetouch for over 15 years. She is survived by her mother Ginger Arney of Durham; sister Dona Engel of Walnut Creek; brother Robert (Mary) Arney of Chico, 4 nephews, three nieces and many family members and dear friends. She had a fun spirit and loved driving her car while traveling through California visiting friends and family, sharing special times and great conversation. She was an avid Nascar Tony Stewart fan. She is gone too soon and will be missed. Private Family Entombment took place at Chico Memorial Mausoleum. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 16, 2019
