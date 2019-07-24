DEBORAH BOSWELL Deborah "Debbie" Jean Boswell (Estes), age 66, passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2019, after fighting a fearless battle with cancer. Debbie was born in Chico on November 5, 1952 to James and Mary Estes, and remained in the area her entire life. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Keith; sons Konner (Julie) and Brian; sister, Karen (Bruce); grandchildren Faith and Kyle; and an abundance of extended family and friends. Debbie found great pleasure in influencing the lives of young children. This was evident in her 30+ years as Owner/Operator of Agapeland Family Daycare, where she made a loving impact on hundreds of families. Debbie enjoyed time spent at the ocean, traveling, working in her garden, time with family and friends, and above all, being a grandmother. A Memorial Service hon-oring Debbie's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home. 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. All whose lives were touched by Debbie are welcome to attend. Donations in Debbie's name may be made to the at To share your condolences go to NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 24, 2019