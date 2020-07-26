DEBORAH STAMPER A private service will be held for Francine Deborah Stamper, 69, of Chico who died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her family home. She was a teacher, an artist and an Auntie Mame to three generations of boys who adored her. She was born on January 1, 1951 to Mona de Cou and Francis Burke in Honolulu, Hawaii. She moved to Los Angeles with her sister Donna in 1957 where they lived before moving to Garden Grove in 1962. After graduating from Pacific High School in Garden Grove, CA, in 1969, Deborah married John Roberson and settled into their home in Southern California where they raised their two children John and Jason. Longing for a more rural live like the one she enjoyed in her beloved Hawaii, she move with her boys to Chico and married John "JD" Stamper. In 1986 Deborah graduated from Chico State University with a BA degree in art. After a life as a homemaker and caring for her disabled veteran husband, she worked for the Veterans Administration for 11 years before retiring. Deborah had a lifelong love of animals and worked with animal charities and rescued several abandoned cats. She was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding friends and strangers alike. Deborah was a loyal supporter of her son's sports teams and later her grandson's teams, rarely missing a game. Deborah was proceeded in death by her beloved husband "JD" Stamper and is survived by her sons John Roberson of Los Angeles, Jason Roberson of Chico, her mother Mona de Cou of Stanton, siblings Donna and her husband Don, Kenneth, Emil and his husband Leif, daughter in-law Carrie, and grandsons Kade and Derek.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store