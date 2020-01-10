|
DEBORAH YOKE-BOWDEN Deborah S. "Deb" Yoke-Bowden, 52, of Oroville, California and originally of Eldridge, Iowa, met our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa after suffering from a major stroke (basilar artery aneurysm) on Monday evening. She passed while surrounded by her loving Iowa family while she was visiting during Christmas. A Celebration of her life was held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Memorials may be made to the Northwest SPCA (an organization promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership) or to the Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, Delta Upsilon Chapter. Attendees were encouraged to bring pop can tops that may be collected to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. Deb was born January 21, 1967 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond & Chris (Liebbe) Yoke. She was a graduate of North Scott High School and was united in marriage to James W. Bowden on April 13, 2013 in Oroville. Deb held a variety of interests: sewing, fishing, puzzles, photography, baking cooking, road trips and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Her greatest love was for her animals; llamas, chickens, pheasants, her cats, D.J. and Ernie and her grand-dogs, Daisy & Lexy. She particularly enjoyed her sheep, especially Annabelle. Those left to honor Deb's memory include her husband, Jim; her son, Brian Dichiser; her parents, Raymond & Chris Yoke; her sisters, Angela (Joe) Munoz, Carolyn (Sohn) Smith and Anna (Rodney) Winters; her brothers, Eric (Sandy) Yoke and Tony Yoke; nine nephews; three nieces; her mother-in-law, Jackie (Ray) Bowden-Sanders of Oroville; and her sisters-in-law, Jennifer Harmon of Lehigh, Utah and Jaylene Hanson of Oroville. Deb was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold & Marjorie Liebbe and Ross & Regina Yoke. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Deb's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 10, 2020