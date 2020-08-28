DEBRA LYNN WILLARD Debra Lynn Willard, entered into rest 8/15/2020 and was born 8/29/60 in Chico, Ca. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Debra was a member of Pleasant valley Baptist church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping, writing and spending time with her family and loved ones. Most of all she loved helping others. Debra was the happiest that we have ever seen her during the 4 years she was married to her husband, Kirk Willard! She is survived by her husband Kirk Willard, by her son Carl Tapp, and granddaughters, Kaylee Tapp and Hope Tapp. Debra was laid to rest on 8/24/2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store