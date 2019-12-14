Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dee Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dee Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dee Lee Obituary
DEE LEE A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on East Ave and Alamo. Viewing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Church before the funeral. Burial will take place at the Sutter Cemetery. Dee passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Chico. She is survived by eight children, Kay, Tobee, Eme, TiNoi, Michael, Lynn, Alie, and Johnny; 20 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Leu Cha in 2000 and her daughter Cindy Cha in 2014. Dee was devoted to her church and her family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -