DEE LEE A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on East Ave and Alamo. Viewing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Church before the funeral. Burial will take place at the Sutter Cemetery. Dee passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Chico. She is survived by eight children, Kay, Tobee, Eme, TiNoi, Michael, Lynn, Alie, and Johnny; 20 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dee was preceded in death by her husband Leu Cha in 2000 and her daughter Cindy Cha in 2014. Dee was devoted to her church and her family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 14, 2019