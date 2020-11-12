1/1
Delores Arebalo
1947 - 2020
DELORES AREBALO Delores Arebalo was born January 13, 1947 in Ozark Arkansas to Harl and Lucille Ellison. She resided in Butte County and had 3 daughters ~ Cindy Fultz, Tammy Cueto and Debbie Costilla. She had 8 Grandchildren ~ Antonette Golia, Jose Reynoso, Jolene Solis, Melissa Fultz, Meagan Fultz, Fred Costilla, Jr., Nicolas Costilla and Edward Costilla. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren. Services for Delores are being held at Glenn Oaks Memorial Park at noon on Saturday, November 14 at 12:00

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
