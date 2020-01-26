|
DELPHINE GREMBOWSKI Delphine (Del) Josephine Grembowski, age 97, of Magalia, CA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Del was born on August 13, 1922, in Wanger Township, Minnesota, the youngest of 3 daughters to parents Harriet and Frank Kurowski. Del had fond memories growing up on her family's farm. Del attended high school in Minnesota and later met her husband, Emil Dem Grembowski, from North Dakota. After Emil served in the Air Force and World War II, Del and Emil were married in 1946 in Los Angeles and settled in San Diego County to raise the family. Del was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She loved her children and supported them in their endeavors, whatever they might be. She was a strong supporter of their education. Among her joys, Del and family made several car trips from San Diego to Minnesota and Washington to visit relatives, touring most states west of the Mississippi along the way. She liked to entertain and was good at accounting. Del worked different jobs, including administration in aircraft companies and selling Avon cosmetics door-to-door to neighbors. In 1966 the family moved to Kirkland, WA, where Emil worked for Boeing Aircraft and Del worked for J.C. Penny at Bellevue Square, retiring in Magalia, CA, in 1979. Del lived a simple retired life, enjoying travels in their motorhome, yardwork, and watching Jeopardy and her favorite baseball teams, the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners. Memberships included POA Club and St. Thomas More Church. In 2018 Del moved into a Paradise assisted living facility, but the Camp Fire burned down the facility and her house. Her last days were spent in assisted living and nursing homes in San Diego County. She is preceded in death by her husband, Emil, who died in 1996, her parents, and her sisters, Mary and Philamay. She will be deeply missed and is survived by a daughter, Linda Grembowski of San Diego; two sons, David of Lake Forest Park, WA, and Gary of Sammamish, WA; six grandchildren (Nicole, Merced, Megan, Leda, Geoffry, Cailey) and two great grandchildren (Declan, Owen). A graveside service will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico in the afternoon on Monday March 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Butte County Fire Station 33, 14164 Skyway, Magalia, CA 95954.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 26, 2020