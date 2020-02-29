|
DENNIS BEHRENS Dennis Duane Behrens passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Dennis was born in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska on March 17, 1941 to Pauline and Leroy Behrens. They moved to Orland, CA in 1951. Dennis attended Orland Schools and graduated from Orland High School in 1959. Dennis retired from PG&E after 20 years as a Pipeline Welder. He continued his passion as a Welder by starting his own welding business. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and spent time hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching Nascar on Sunday's and especially enjoyed spending time with his many longtime friends. He volunteered his time at a nearby animal shelter Town & Country Humane Society nurturing and walking dogs. He was survived by his sister Sharon Brough; his three children Shelly Wadsworth (Dennis) Randy Behrens (Marisela) and Gerene Behrens (Jimmy); his 11 grandchildren Tanya Varner Rath, Tiffany Pratt, Tabitha Morua, Kase, Matthew, Richard, Agape, Randy, Jr., Blissity, Trinity, and Johanna Behrens; and his four great grandchildren Madilynn, Vincent, Donovan, and Natalie; and his precious dog Spunky. A viewing will be held at Sweet Olsen Family Mortuary on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service is planned on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 a.m at Sweet Olsen Family Mortuary, 825 A Street, Orland, CA 95963.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 29, 2020