DENNIS EDWARD FURRY Dennis Furry passed away on the morning of July 31, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born August 17, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri to Donald Furry and Rose Marie Castillo. Dennis grew up and went to school in Oroville, Ca. graduating from Oroville High School in 1965. In 1966 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., serving in Vietnam. Following his tour in Vietnam he was stationed in Portland, Oregon as a Marine Recruiter until his discharge in 1969. That same year he married his wife of 50 years, Jackie Shelton. Together they lived in Napa, Ca. where he graduated from Napa College. Following his graduation, he attended Sonoma State College. Dennis had a 35-year career in the logging industry. His love for lumber led him to work for Unity Forest Products for six years, and later for Western Woods for ten years, up to his death. He liked to pride himself as the Cedar expert. One of his greatest wishes was to get back to work with his Western Woods family. Dennis had many hobbies including golf, tennis, fishing, and spending numerous hours being the biggest fan of his grand-children's sports. Although an avid reader, he could spin a story better than anyone. One of his achievements in high school was being a Golden Gloves champion in boxing. Dennis is survived by his mother Rose Edgar and her husband Al; his wife Jackie; his children: Heather Edwards and her husband Darrin, Alyssa Slater and her husband Steve, and Ian Furry. He left behind seven grandchildren: Haley, Kelsey, Evan, Reed, Alec, Riley, and Addisyn. He is also survived by two great grandchildren: Khloe and Breckin. His siblings include: Judy Fox-Furry, Terry Furry, and Linda Cherry. He also had many nieces and nephews that he thought the world of. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Furry. Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Chico, Ca. beginning at 12:00 pm. on Friday, August 9, 2019. A celebration of life will follow the graveside service. Flowers can be sent to Brusie Funeral Home, Chico. Dennis was an avid animal lover. Donations can be made in his memory to ASPCA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 6, 2019