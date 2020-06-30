DENNIS JOHN JOHANNECK Dennis John Johanneck, 62, died June 16, 2020 in Chico. While no services are planned at this time, Dennis always had a passion for the ocean. Family and friends will travel to the Mendocino/Fort Bragg coast in the fall, when his ashes will be scattered at sea. He was born to John and Jean Johanneck on Sept. 7, 1957 in San Jose. As a child he was mechanically inclined, and that led to a lifetime working on bikes, cars and boats. He was a true handyman who could fix just about anything. He played water polo while attending James Lick High School in San Jose and San Jose City College. He was an All America Water Polo team member. He moved to Chico 35 years ago, and swam with the Chico Masters. Through the years he spent time boating, fishing, crabbing - if it was outdoors, he was there. He held many jobs. For several years he owned California Detail. He had worked as a service writer for 10 years at Auto Metrics in Chico when he died. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Nugent Johanneck of Chico, mother Jean Johanneck of San Jose, sister Sandra Johanneck Chavez of Phoenix, Ariz; sons Dean Johanneck of Mission Viejo and Michael Strishak of Chico, and two grandsons.



