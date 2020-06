DENNIS ROBERT POGACNIK 11/11/1953-05/27/2020 Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life. We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored him And he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love. Services to be scheduled at a later date.



