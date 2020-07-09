1/1
Dennis Robert Pogacnik
1953 - 2020
DENNIS ROBERT POGACNIK 11/11/1953-05/27/2020 Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life. We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family and friends that adored him And he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well my love. Services will be held on July 17th at 6:00pm at Neighborhood Church ( on the island, outside) Face masks and social distancing requested in Dennis' honor.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 9, 2020.
