DENNIS WIEDEMAN Dennis Edward Wiedeman passed away on 3/28/2020, with his wife Dorothy and daughter Rebecca at his side. Dennis was born in Stanton Nebraska on 8/10/1940 to Lloyd and Caroline Wiedeman. He was one of 4 children. Dennis was raised on a farm and then moved to San Jose, Ca with his family. Dennis was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart Dorothy. In 1979 they moved to Orland. Together they had 3 daughters. Dennis spent his working life in Construction Trucking. Owning his truck and then managing trucking for Franklin Construction. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, daughters, Machelle Morejohn of Yoncalla, OR, Korinne Hopper of Grand Junction, CO, and Rebecca Long of Magalia, CA, brother, Gerald Wiedeman, Sister, Betty McKnight, three grandchildren, Derek Morejohn, Sara Jemielita, and Joshua Wiedeman. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie. Dennis was loved and respected by all who knew him. There will be no funeral service due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Arrangements are being held by Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 1, 2020