DENTON GEORGE BUNGARZ Denton George Bungarz (Denny) passed away on June 25, 2020, he was 85. Denny was born to Jessie and Bernard Bungarz in Oakland, CA. He attended school in Oakland and upon graduating from high school he attended Oregon State College majoring in Forestry. During the summer months he worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Weaverville, He eventually obtained his bachelor's degree in forestry from Humboldt State University. Denny married Barbara Smith of Weaverville, in 1955. They had two children, Joyce and Doug. Denny had a long career with the Forest Service. He was one of the incident commanders on the Yellowstone Park fire in 1988. Denny was on the Mendocino district and retired from the forest service in 1989 after 37 years of service. Upon his retirement Denny became active in the local community and was elected to the Willows City Council. After that he was elected to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors for two terms. Denny was named Grand Marshall of Lamb Derby in 2020. After the death of his first wife he married Judy Brazzi in 2008 They had known each other for many years, both working on the Mendocino Forest. Denny is survived by his wife, Judy, brothers, Robert (Judy) Bungarz, George (Georgia) Bungarz, daughter Joyce (John) Trammel, son Doug (Kelly) Bungarz, grandson Ray (Samantha) Arendell, step children, Kelly (Curtis) Gonter, Shilo (Brian) Springstead, Josh Brazzi and Lisa Brazzi, Denny had numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Arendell, grandson Shane Bungarz and granddaughter Renee Bungarz. A small family only service will be held at the Willows cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date for family and friends. Donations in Denny's memory can be made to the Willows Auxiliary, the Wildland Firefigher Foundation or the National Museum of Forest Service



