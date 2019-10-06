Home

Diane Carter


1952 - 2019
Diane Carter Obituary
DIANE CARTER Diane Elinor Clinton Carter of Oroville, CA, departed this life on September 25, 2019. Diane was born in Gilroy, CA on September 5, 1952 along with her fraternal twin. Beloved wife of Charles Carter, she leaves behind many family members, friends, acquaintances and co-workers who loved her, who will miss her laugh, whose lives will be diminished by her loss. At her request, no services will be held. Interment will be at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 6, 2019
