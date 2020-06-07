Diane Elizabeth Ruby
1956 - 2020
DIANE RUBY Diane Elizabeth Ruby (Kuehl) was born on November 2, 1956 and passed away on May 24, 2020. Diane was charismatic, creative, fun-loving, and a committed follower of Jesus. Diane's passion and greatest joy in her life was her family. In addition to her devotion to her husband, Larry, Diane was an incomparable mother to her children, and beloved Nana to her grandchildren. She cherished spending time with them and prayed for them ceaselessly. Diane's impact on the lives of her family, friends, colleagues, and our community are immeasurable. She will forever be remembered as a prayer warrior, for her beautiful smile, her zest for life, her commitment to good, and her example of remarkable faith. She leaves behind a legacy of love and hope. As we look to honor the memory of Diane, we are challenged to live our lives just as she strived to do so-- to intentionally seek joy, to value relationships, and to remember that there is always something to be thankful for. A more detailed obituary and plans regarding Diane's Celebration of Life can be found at NewtonBracewell.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 7, 2020.
