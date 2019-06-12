DIANE LYNN GARLINGHOUSE Diane Lynn Garlinghouse of Springfield, Oregon (formally of Magalia, California) passed away in her home on April 28, 2019 at the age of 73. Diane was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 10, 1946 to parents William and Virginia (Jirik) Bernard. Diane worked as a teacher`s aid for Paradise Unified School District in Paradise, California. Diane had a love for traveling and especially loved to visit the ocean. Her favorite place was in Monterey, California to visit the sea otters. Along with 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, she had many "adopted in heart" kids and grandkids and was often referred to as "Nana G". She is survived by her husband Lester Garlinghouse, daughters Jennifer Garlinghouse, Kimberley Garlinghouse, Cheryle Garlinghouse-Hall, and Elizabeth Trease, her sister Jacqueline Nichols, as well as her 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The celebration of life will be held at the Chico Masonic Family Center in Chico, California on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary