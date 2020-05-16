Diane Maxine Campbell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIANE MAXINE CAMPBELL Nov. 26, 1933 May 6, 2020 Diane Maxine Campbell was born November 26, 1933, at Enloe to Clyde and Helen Moore. Diane remained in Chico her entire 86 years. She graduated from Chico High in 1951, and married Robert Petersen in 1951. She started a family not long after in 1953. In 1971, Diane began a long career as a secretary at Continental Nut Co. Diane would later marry Doug Campbell. Diane enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and especially enjoyed being with her family at Philbrook Lake. Diane was a very kind and loving lady who loved to laugh. Diane is survived by sisters Karen and Joyce, brother Jared, children Dave, Steve and Jane, grandchildren Luke, Clint, Drew, Bonnie, Paige, Whitney, Natalie and Daniel, and great grandchildren Cameron, Elliott, Ayla, Chase, Sydney, Teagan, Kinley, Collins and Brooks. Services will be held later this summer at Philbrook Lake. She will be beloved and missed by all. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved