DIANE MAXINE CAMPBELL Nov. 26, 1933 May 6, 2020 Diane Maxine Campbell was born November 26, 1933, at Enloe to Clyde and Helen Moore. Diane remained in Chico her entire 86 years. She graduated from Chico High in 1951, and married Robert Petersen in 1951. She started a family not long after in 1953. In 1971, Diane began a long career as a secretary at Continental Nut Co. Diane would later marry Doug Campbell. Diane enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and especially enjoyed being with her family at Philbrook Lake. Diane was a very kind and loving lady who loved to laugh. Diane is survived by sisters Karen and Joyce, brother Jared, children Dave, Steve and Jane, grandchildren Luke, Clint, Drew, Bonnie, Paige, Whitney, Natalie and Daniel, and great grandchildren Cameron, Elliott, Ayla, Chase, Sydney, Teagan, Kinley, Collins and Brooks. Services will be held later this summer at Philbrook Lake. She will be beloved and missed by all. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 16, 2020.