Diann DeLaVega Galarza


1975 - 2020
Diann DeLaVega Galarza Obituary
DIANN DELAVEGA GALARZA Diann was a Chico native. She was born May 15th 1975 and passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 23rd 2020 with her loved ones by her side. She loved Fort Bragg, the Giants, her grand babies, her kids, her family, and her friends. She is survived by her husband, Gabriel; two daughters, Cherine and Robbi; two sons Christian and Jesus; her mother and father Sisie and Gabe Guillen, and Billy and Gillian DeLaVega; and many brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, relatives, and friends. A viewing is Monday April 27th 2020, from 6-8pm at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday at 12 noon. Because of the COVID-19 there is a limit of 10 people at a time. Please be respectful of one another's time. To view the obituary and live stream the service, please go to NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 26, 2020
